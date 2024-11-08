‘Ratan Tata: A Life’ review: A wasted chance to tell a business story

But Tata actively shunned canonisation. Which makes the job of a biographer, particularly one who had the privilege of spending dozens of hours with the man, more difficult. How to temper the fanboy within after such a meeting? The dilemma shows. Mathew’s book is at its best in the sections related to Tata’s early life, little of which is in the public domain. That includes the divorce of his parents when he was a child, an event that may have left permanent scars on all four siblings—Ratan, his brother Jimmy and his two half-sisters Deanna and Shireen, none of whom married. We learn of his daredevilry at college in Cornell where he would take friends on a spin in his Piper Tri-Pacer aircraft, and kill the engines mid-flight letting the plane drop sharply for a bit before pulling up. Also teased out, quite lovingly, is his relationship with Carolyn Emmons, the first of the four loves of his life who he nearly married.