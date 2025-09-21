This not-for-profit is giving monkeys a shot at living in the wild
Riddhi Doshi 7 min read 21 Sept 2025, 08:00 am IST
Mumbai-based not-for-profit organisation Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare, or RAWW, has been rewilding orphaned or abandoned bonnet macaques, rhesus macaques and grey langurs since 2019
They found Veera, just a few hours old, tucked between her dead mother’s breasts, the umbilical cord still attached to the newborn. The mother had shielded her baby until her last breath. Shoora’s exhausted mother, on the other hand, abandoned him as soon as he was born. Shoora and Veera were found in the suburbs of Mumbai that sit on the fringes of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park.
