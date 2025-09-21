This not-for-profit is giving monkeys a shot at living in the wild

Shoora and Veera are now six months and three-and-a-half-months old, respectively. Poojary never calls them by their given names. The names are only for their human team for reference, explains Pawan Sharma. “We don’t want the monkeys to associate with any word or name, as that’s not how it happens in the wild." The monkeys will be emotionally and physically fit to leave Poojary’s home by the second week of October. They will be taken to RAWW’s centre in Badlapur, on the outskirts of Mumbai, to be quarantined for a few days. Once they are familiar with the place, they will be moved to small cages. A few days after, the cages will be moved into a larger enclosure, which currently has four to five other monkeys. Three are about six months old.