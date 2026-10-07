Why small talk matters more than we think

Over the last few years, clients in therapy have spoken about a gradual decline not only in the frequency of conversations at home and in the workplace, but also in their emotional depth, sustained attention, and intimacy. It's a pattern that I have noticed across gender and relationships, whether people are single, married or partnered.

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As a 42-year-old client said, “My life is designed in a way where I’m high functioning but at my core I feel empty. I’m sick of relentless texts on my friend group with no real connection. I feel jealous of my mum and her friends who regularly speak about both mundane and big things, I want that.”

A 2026 research paper in Perspectives on Psychological Science titled Sliding into Silence? We are Speaking 300 Daily Words Fewer Every Year, indicates that our daily spoken word count has significantly declined between 2005 and 2019. This study by Valeria Pfeifer and Matthias Mehl involved 2,197 participants across 22 studies in the age group of 10-94. In an interview to the University of Arizona earlier this year, Mehl said, “Every year, the estimate of daily spoken words dropped by 338. That is how you get from around 16,000 in 2005 to around 12,700 by 2019. Speaking 338 fewer words every day adds up to more than 120,000 fewer words per year.”

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My sense is that we are gradually losing the incidental and chance conversations that once happened so naturally in the course of everyday life. Our daily small conversations with a cashier at a grocery store, a banker or a vegetable vendor allowed us a brief possibility of connection. Now with increase in usage of delivery options, online retail and banking, our interactions have become functional, leaving little scope for openness, surprise or even the possibility of a relational bond. Now conversations with AI agents are changing how we communicate. Clients talk about how their lives feel optimised, and yet they find themselves emotionally parched when it comes to connection.

LOST BONDS During the pandemic and the years leading up to it, clients felt that everyone around them seemed anxious, which made their own anxiety more acceptable. Today, I worry that we may be entering a similar slippery slope—where we may be resigning ourselves to disconnection and decline of conversations and getting accustomed to the lack of it. Whether it’s anxiety or erosion of connection, when we normalise it, we begin to see it as an inevitable pattern, and forget we can change it. To me, our disengagement with others and the world is a relational crisis and a systemic problem that we don’t need to adapt to.

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We are choosing to build a life which feels designed for efficiency. We are forgetting that what allows for a good life are moments of connection, feeling seen and heard, and not just being productive. Our increased anxiety, tendency for rumination and lowered trust in others does have some correlation with our alienation. Maybe the solution is to start small, ask ourselves how can we begin to pay more attention to the world and people around us. We can begin by looking at others, rather than our screens and we will be surprised to notice an admiring gaze, a neighbour you bump in to on your daily walk give you a smile. Go a step further and initiate conversations with those around you and examine how you reciprocate when others check in on you.

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CHOOSE CONNECTION I was recently trekking with my guide and at one point I was close to giving up. I asked a fellow trekker about his experience completing it. “If I can do it, so can you. Just keep going,” he said. That brief interaction, lasting no more than a couple of minutes, helped me complete the trek. What stayed with me was the unexpected sense of connection—a reminder of our interdependence and the power of a chance conversation to shape our lives.

Sonali Gupta is a Mumbai-based psychotherapist and author.

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