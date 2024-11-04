How Instagram can make or break your job prospects
SummaryCompanies now consider Facebook and Instagram profiles, alongside LinkedIn, to inform hiring choices
Besides working as a full-time digital marketing manager at an IT organisation, Bengaluru’s Hrish Thota is also a travel and lifestyle content creator. While many companies screen potential candidates’ social media during the recruitment process, Thota, 44, does not believe his content has affected his prospects while applying for jobs. His employers have often, though, been curious about his parallel avatar, and occasionally critical. “There was an instance where they (a company) felt my work suffered due to my content creation. But I was able to show them that I only do this during vacations and weekends, which shouldn’t be a concern for them," says Thota, 44.
He is uncomfortable with organisations increasingly evaluating potential candidates based on their social media. “This is concerning because my life is an open book. Though I’m balancing my job and passion properly, they may think I am unable to give enough time to my work, which can sway the verdict against me when applying for jobs."