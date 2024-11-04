How Instagram can make or break your job prospects

“You check out legitimacy of the company or brand you want to work with, or check on an individual to see if they follow similar pages as you do and if they have common connections," says Mehta. Most of her clients discover her through social media—Mehta’s company and personal Instagram accounts are public—and while she does not deliberately curate her feed, she “subconsciously puts out things which people would correlate with me." She shares personal snippets—food, travel, hobbies—but is cautious about sharing too many details, lest clients misinterpret or take anything out of context.