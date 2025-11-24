‘Reimagining Talent’: Why companies struggle to define talent and how to bridge the capability gap
In many organisations, talent is vaguely defined, often confusing high potential with high performance
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, hailed as a child prodigy, was said to have played the harpsichord by age four and composed music at five. At 14, after hearing ‘Miserere’ at the Vatican, he reportedly transcribed the entire piece from memory that same night….
Closer to home, Srinivasa Ramanujan, one of history’s greatest self-taught mathematicians, obsessively studied advanced mathematics from an outdated textbook at 16 years old. His brilliance led to.... groundbreaking theories used globally today.
These individuals embody a unique, almost unexplainable prowess—what we call ‘talent’. Whether born or developed, their exceptional abilities leave an indelible mark. When we talk about talent, it’s easy to grasp the concept when we think of individuals like Mozart or Ramanujan. But what does talent really mean in the corporate world? Are some people born with the skills for corporate success or do these abilities emerge through education and experience?.…