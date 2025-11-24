During our discussions for this book, Suresh Narayanan, former managing director and CEO of Nestle India, shared his perspective. He explained, “For me, talent is a multiplicand of resources. You start with a certain amount of capital, a portfolio of brands and a defined infrastructure. The extent to which these resources create value depends on the multiplier—talent. This multiplier can be one, two, three, even zero if you don’t have the right people with right capabilities." He illustrated this with a simple comparison: “Take two individuals—Ramana Murthy and Suresh—performing the same role. Ramana Murthy, however, delivers three times the impact. It’s not necessarily because he has better educational qualifications but because his capabilities enable him to drive higher outcomes. That’s what defines talent—the ability to multiply the value of existing resources."