How to be a better listener
SummaryBeing a good listener requires an active desire, intention and patience to pay attention to what others are saying
I recently conducted a workshop on building relational resilience in intimate interpersonal relationships. One of the areas we focused on was how deep listening is key to strengthening relationships. The participants spoke about the fact that there is an increase in terms such as “holding space for others" and “being mindful", but they do not see it translate into action in their intimate relationships. This leads to a feeling of not being understood or heard, which can create distance, resentment and impact how and what people share.