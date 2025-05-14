A friend of mine recently brought up moving abroad with his family, which includes his cat. Relocating with a pet is not as simple as booking a ticket and buying a scratching post in a new country, but it’s also not as intimidating as it sounds. If you prepare well, pet relocation can be a smooth experience.

It begins with doing enough research. Every country has its own rules when it comes to bringing in pets, and it’s crucial to familiarise yourself with them early in your planning process. For instance, some countries enforce a mandatory quarantine period, ranging from a few days to several weeks depending on the species. During this time, your pet is kept under observation at a government-approved facility to rule out any infectious diseases.

Vaccinations are the next critical pillar of the relocation process. Most countries require pets, especially dogs and cats, to be vaccinated against rabies before travel. This is usually 30 days before departure but not longer than 12 months prior, depending on the vaccine and the destination country’s regulations.

Many countries also require a titer test, or a blood test that measures the level of rabies antibodies in your pet’s system . The challenge is that not all titer tests are considered valid. Several countries do not accept results from Indian laboratories. This means you’ll need to organise for your pet’s blood sample to be sent to an accredited laboratory overseas.

This comes with logistical hurdles, with which a reputable pet relocation agency and an experienced veterinarian can help. They have contacts at approved labs, experience with international protocols, and can guide you through every step of the process. That said, if you are detail-oriented and begin early enough, it is entirely possible to manage things independently.

Another essential part of the process is crate training. Your pet will spend hours, possibly even days, inside a crate during air travel. That’s a lot, especially for pets who have never been confined before. It’s not just about physical comfort; it’s about mental well-being too. You don’t want their first experience with a crate to be at the airport, surrounded by loud announcements, unfamiliar people and general chaos.

Crate training should ideally begin months in advance. Start by introducing the crate at home as a safe, cosy space. Add a soft blanket or a favourite toy, and even feed them inside it. Let your pet associate the crate with comfort and calm. Gradually increase the time they spend inside with the door closed, and always reward them afterwards. Eventually, take them on short car rides in the crate so they get used to the sensation of movement while inside. This gradual, positive introduction makes a huge difference for when they have to travel.

Ensure the crate you are using meets International Air Transport Association (IATA) standards. It needs to be sturdy, well-ventilated and the correct size—your pet should be able to stand, turn around, and lie down comfortably.

Airlines may have specific additional requirements, so double-check with them. While small dogs and cats can travel in the cabin with you—depending on the airline and your pet’s weight—larger dogs will have to go in the cargo hold. This makes crate training even more important, not just for comfort but also for safety during boarding, transit and unloading.

One final piece of the puzzle is insurance. Veterinary care abroad can be incredibly expensive. An emergency procedure or even basic diagnostics can run into thousands of dollars. Pet insurance offers a safety net. Do some research into what’s available in your destination country, and choose a policy that best suits your pet’s breed, age and health history. The earlier you enrol, the better, so you’re covered from the day you arrive.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.