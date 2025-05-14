A guide to relocating to a new country with your pet cat or dog
SummaryMoving to a new country with a pet can be challenging but if you do your research and understand the rules, it can be quite smooth
A friend of mine recently brought up moving abroad with his family, which includes his cat. Relocating with a pet is not as simple as booking a ticket and buying a scratching post in a new country, but it’s also not as intimidating as it sounds. If you prepare well, pet relocation can be a smooth experience.