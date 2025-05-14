Crate training should ideally begin months in advance. Start by introducing the crate at home as a safe, cosy space. Add a soft blanket or a favourite toy, and even feed them inside it. Let your pet associate the crate with comfort and calm. Gradually increase the time they spend inside with the door closed, and always reward them afterwards. Eventually, take them on short car rides in the crate so they get used to the sensation of movement while inside. This gradual, positive introduction makes a huge difference for when they have to travel.