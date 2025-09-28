The psychology behind your moving day rituals
For serial movers, every new home brings self-discovery and essential decluttering
What’s the first thing you do after moving to a new place? I always do laundry. On the first night in the apartment I moved into last month, the washing machine hummed as I wiped the drying rack with disinfectant. I find this oddly satisfying about relocating: the deeper-than-usual cleaning of ordinary things; everything you own gets a fresh start along with you.
A month on, a few cartons remain unopened, most corners still unorganised. The joy of relocating is harder to locate. Having moved more than five times in just the last decade—because of redevelopment and job relocations—I began to wonder what our way of moving reveals about us as people.