The psychology behind your moving day rituals

At 30, Rishabh Kumar, an associate director in films, has moved 17 times within Mumbai and across the country. Growing up, he shifted frequently because of his father’s job in the media industry. He despised it because it disrupted friendships. He finds it exhausting even now, but has grown to appreciate the clean slate a new home offers. “The one rule we follow," he says, “is pack the kitchen last and unpack it first." My rule is the opposite: I set up almirahs and bed first, leaving the kitchen for later.