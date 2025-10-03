Zubeen Garg: Assam’s first true rock star

One February night in 2023, Zubeen Garg stood before a crowd of thousands and declared that he would not sing. “Some days you feel like singing. On others, you don’t," Garg said in his signature drawl. “Today I don’t."

The crowd in the eastern Assam town of Sivasagar erupted in protest. Fans had come from near and far, waiting for hours in the cold to watch him perform. But Garg had already walked off the stage and driven off into the night.

For a few days, the episode—among a long line of Garg’s antics on stage, including sleeping and singing, drinking while singing, climbing up an electric pole midperformance—drew ire. Some threatened to not allow him back into Sivasagar. But less than two months later, Garg was back in town like nothing happened. He performed at Sivasagar’s annual Bihu event like he always did: he sang, the crowd sang along and swooned.

All had been forgiven and forgotten as it always was with Garg: he was, after all, Assam’s first true rock star, a mercurial maverick who had burst into the conservative Assamese music scene of the early 1990s out of nowhere, his unique voice and tender lyrics turning him into a sensation overnight when he was barely out of his teens. In the years that followed, Garg went on to record some 40,000 songs in multiple languages. However, his legacy extended far beyond the music he made.

He once stormed off stage when his hosts interrupted him for singing a Hindi song during a Bihu function, an act full of audacity in a state acutely sensitive about language. He was an equal opportunity offender: he refused to sing for big Bollywood directors simply because he didn’t like the “way the song sounded".

Moi ghenta khatir nokoru, I don’t give a damn, Garg said, time and again. Answering to absolutely no one, Garg’s irreverence over the years catapulted him to a god-like status for a community starved of icons.

For the better part of the last decade, he lived in a house on a hill, surrounded by trees and birds and the Brahmaputra in Assam; shared meals with auto-rickshaw drivers, kept his home open for his fans, and handed out cash to anyone who asked for it. Last month, after the 52-year-old died by drowning in Singapore, the state was stunned into mourning: shops shuttered, memorials appeared every few metres, men in uniform broke down on duty as Garg’s body came back home, and hundreds of thousands gathered to pay their last respects, singing his songs.

In 1992, just after the government launched one of its biggest military offences against the insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom, Garg’s first album, Anamika, hit the stands. That October, cassettes flew off the shelf, loud speakers blasting his songs at highway dhabas where buses would pit-stop in the middle of the night.

Nobody knew of the college dropout who, in a moment of frustration, tore up his exam papers and decided to pursue music. But Garg’s songs—which he sang, composed and wrote himself—became instant hits: relatable and fresh, an unmistakable rock influence in several like Anamika and Gaane ki Aane. “We were into Pink Floyd and Bob Dylan," says Mukul Baishya, 53, an IT professional based in Jorhat, “But suddenly, those (western) sounds came home. I remember thinking to myself, wow, Assamese music can also sound like this."

View Full Image A pavilion with photographs of the late Zubeen Garg at the entrance of a community Durga Puja pandal, in Guwahati, Assam, on 29 September. Photo: PTI (HT_PRINT)

In quick succession, Garg released album after album—Aaxa, Maya, Xobdo Rong Mukti, Pakhi. The songs spoke of love and longing, ambition and disillusionment, violence and grief: salve to a generation born into the chaos of the Assam Agitation of 1979-85 against outsiders, and then thrust into an all-devouring bloody insurgency of the 1990s and early 2000s. Hope, aspiration and dreams all stood in suspension, as the state cracked down with counterinsurgency operations.

“People had stopped dreaming or feeling," says Guwahati-based historian Ankur Tamuli Phukan, “But Garg’s songs showed that desire could be explored and expressed. They were statements of personal freedom—something people had stopped believing they had." Over time, Garg’s political voice grew sharper. “We have become machines," he sang in Jontro, a searing critique of capitalism. In Xunere Xojua Poja (Home built with gold), grieving for a world lost to violence and insurgency, he asked, “Who will rebuild our golden home?"

Also Read | A thread bank ties a weaving community together in Assam

He was shaped by early influences: Ily Borthakur, his singer mother who instilled in him, in his own words, “madness for music", and Kapil Borthakur, his magistrate father, in whose large library he read everything from O’ Henry to Nietzsche. He had two younger sisters— one of them, Jonkie, also a singer, whom he lost to an accident in 2002. The other sister, Palmee Borthakur, is a professor.

Courtesy of the father’s job, the family moved across Assam—from Tura (now in Meghalaya) where he was born, to Tamulpur to Karimganj to Tezpur to Bijni. But it was the tea town of Jorhat, where Garg spent his teens, which would shape him and his music. A pair of Gandhi-style spectacles framing his face under the mop of unruly curls, Garg would be seen cycling around town, keyboard in tow.

On the days it rained, he would don a large Assamese jaapi—a conical hat—and gumboots. Baishya, a college batchmate, recalls Garg’s dream of bringing a “new wave" of music to Assam. “Like many in our generation, he carried 1990s angst—but he channelled it into music," he says.

Years later, long after he became a household name and branched into films, Garg played one of the four leads (and also gave music) in the cult Assamese hit Mon Jai (The Heart Desires)—a film about four young men lost in the hopelessness of 1990s’ Assam. His character, Manab, embodied the angst, desire, and despair of the unemployed, angry, borderline-alcoholic Assamese young man of the decade — a role he played to perfection, no doubt the reflection of a time he knew only too well.

“His genius was something else," says friend Maanash (Rijjoo) Barua, whose father Munin Barua directed the blockbuster Hiya Diya Niya in 2000. It took just 15 minutes to compose the title track of Hiya Diya Niya, a smash hit which continues to be popular even today.

“We’d be drinking together, and suddenly, in the middle of the night, he would get a creative spark," Maanash says. In 2001, on one such night, Garg scribbled fresh lyrics on to the foil of a cigarette pack and handed it to Maanash. A few days later, when Garg asked for the lyrics, Maanash realised—horrified—that he had left the pants in the laundry, foil and all. The lyrics were gone.

Though likely irritated, Garg didn’t show it, he recalls. He poured himself a few more whiskys, went into the studio, and emerged hours later with the song: Mayabini Ratir Bukut (In the embrace of an ethereal night). In the weeks following his death, Mayabini became the soundtrack of the mourning. When he was cremated with full state honours on the outskirts of Guwahati, the thousands-strong crowd broke into the song, his burning pyre in the backdrop.

View Full Image A file photo of the singer (HT_PRINT)

Over the years, Garg’s repertoire expanded. The romantic ballads remained a mainstay but he churned out folk tunes, devotional songs and Bihu-tuned songs, all bearing his signature. The diversity allowed him to connect with listeners across generations. For fans like Akon Devi, 62, Garg’s borgeets (devotional songs by 16th century poet-saint Srimanta Sankardeva) were how she started her day. Others, like Manoj Deka, 40, resonated with the candid lyrics. “Romance wasn’t abstract anymore," he says. And for people in their 20s, like Sadhan Chetry, it was Garg’s entire persona—the flamboyant shirts, cowboy hats, and the smattering of English lyrics—that pulled them in. “He had chaal (style)," he says.

But more than age, Garg transcended Assam’s entrenched ethnic and linguistic divides. He sang in Bengali and over 30 other languages and dialects. In interviews, he would claim to be “half Bengali"—he spent his childhood in Bengali-dominated Karimganj on the border of Bangladesh—again a somewhat bold position for an Assamese artist, given the region’s fraught identity politics.

Also Read | Art collectives from the North-East focus on the community

Garg once bared his stomach on stage to show that he had renounced the sacred thread traditionally worn by Brahmins. “Mur kunu jaati nai, mur kunu dharma na, mur kunu bhagwan nai," he said. “I have no caste, no religion, no god." These declarations resonated with many communities in Assam who have historically been excluded from the mainstream Assamese identity. For fans like Mirza Lutfar Rehman, who is in his 30s, belonging to the Bengali Muslim community, often derided as “outsiders" in Assam, Garg’s music made him feel heard and seen. “Time and again, we have been told we are not Assamese enough but the fact that we loved and listened to his songs made us feel Assamese," he says.

Garg’s body was kept for two days in a stadium in Guwahati. Women bent double hobbled to the stage. Young men wept uncontrollably in grief; some shouted at the coffin in rage begging him to wake up. “Oi Zubeen da, kot goli aamak eri thoi?" cried one inconsolable man in the crowd. Where have you gone, Zubeen da, leaving us behind like this? What gave a singer this kind of sway over people?

Over the years, Garg lived in different homes in Guwahati, and wherever he went, the locality quickly became intertwined with his identity. In suburban Kahilipara, he lived with his wife Garima Saikia Garg—whom he married in 2001— on the top two floors of a building at a busy tri-junction. Over time, locals began calling the area “Zubeen Chowk". Garg would take a walk around the neighbourhood, in his red vest, an entourage in tow. “He would walk into our shops and ask after us," says Rahul Ali, a local butcher.

In his home-cum-studio atop a hill in Kharguli—now under renovation—just beside the Brahmaputra, fans would gather every morning: a mix of struggling artists, wide-eyed fans, and many simply seeking help. For many he was the answer to the difficult circumstance. Run over in an accident? Zubeen da. Can’t fund your daughter’s wedding? Zubeen da. Want to study further? Zubeen da.

In 2019, he opened the “Iron Man Gym" in Kharguli, a space for local youth who had a weakness for the bottle (he had one himself). With a monthly fee of ₹500, it became a hub for young people from the area. Many joined just hoping for a chance to see him in person. Rini Barman, a PhD student of anthropology at Johns Hopkins University, US, describes Garg’s all-consuming popularity as “a kind of kinship". “It evolved over the years—through awe, respect, wonder, even scandal. In more ways than one, Garg came to represent the little hopes and quiet heartbreaks of everyday life," she says.

But Garg was no crowd-pleasing altruist. He was often sharply political and never shied away from taking a stand be it against the Citizenship Amendment Act or tree felling. He publicly called out corrupt politicians, and described himself as a “socialist". Once asked to comment on the Centre granting “classical language" status to Assamese, he snapped back: “Who are they to give us any recognition? We have given them tea, rhino and oil. Who the hell are they?"

Outside Assam, many today may remember Garg as the voice behind the 2006 hit number Ya Ali from the film Gangster. While that song did mark his breakthrough into Bollywood—followed by over 100 more—he ultimately chose to return to Assam, to sing for what he called his “own people". “A king never leaves his kingdom," he once remarked.

Assam remained a fixture in his Mumbai life too: his home was a haven for fellow musicians from Assam, trying to make it in Bollywood. Like singer Joi Barua, in the summer of 2003. The two had met the previous summer in Guwahati, when Barua was a college student. Later, when he wanted to follow his dreams in Mumbai, he reached out to Garg, who simply said, “Just come." For six months, Barua stayed with Garg, who introduced him to studio life, to the rhythms of recording. “Joi, toi nokoribi bhoi, tur logot asu moi (fear not brother, I am with you)", Garg would often tell Barua, now a well-established playback singer in the industry.

Much of what made Garg the phenomenon he was stemmed from quiet, private encounters like these—making him so intimately loved in Assam that his death triggered a mourning so spontaneous and vast, it felt almost surreal. At the stadium, where his body was kept, a fan broke down, pointed at his heart, and says: “He can never leave, he will always be here."

Tora Agarwala is an independent journalist covering the North-East.

Also Read | Ferrying hope on the Brahmaputra