Zubeen Garg: Assam’s first true rock star

Garg once bared his stomach on stage to show that he had renounced the sacred thread traditionally worn by Brahmins. “Mur kunu jaati nai, mur kunu dharma na, mur kunu bhagwan nai," he said. “I have no caste, no religion, no god." These declarations resonated with many communities in Assam who have historically been excluded from the mainstream Assamese identity. For fans like Mirza Lutfar Rehman, who is in his 30s, belonging to the Bengali Muslim community, often derided as “outsiders" in Assam, Garg’s music made him feel heard and seen. “Time and again, we have been told we are not Assamese enough but the fact that we loved and listened to his songs made us feel Assamese," he says.