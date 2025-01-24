The women architects of India’s Constitution
SummaryIt’s been 105 years since women won the right to vote and 75 years since the Constitution guaranteed equality for all. What transpired in between to guarantee us this fundamental right?
In 1917, Sarojini Naidu read a statement to the viceroy of India, Lord Chelmsford, and the secretary of state for India, Edwin Montagu. Signed by women across India, the statement pointed out “that in drawing up all provisions regarding representation, our sex shall not be made a disqualification for the exercise of the franchise or for service in public life".
Naidu’s speech in support of women’s right to vote, for a seat at the table, and for a chance to shape the narrative of a nation marked a pivotal moment in India’s nationalist movement. It came nearly two decades before women were granted expanded franchises under the Government of India Act 1935 and three decades before women were elected to the Constituent Assembly.