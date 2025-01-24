The women architects of India’s Constitution

The women members who spoke were circumspect in their joy. There was a satisfaction that came from seeing adult suffrage implemented. They rejoiced that “The State shall not discriminate against any citizen on grounds only of religion, race, caste, sex, place of birth or any of them…" would be a fundamental right guaranteeing the equality they had demanded for nearly a century. There was caution, too. Renuka Ray pointed out, “it is the architects who will actually implement this Constitution, who will give it life and breath, who will really determine what manner it will be worked. It will be to them to make of it something worthy and worthwhile, and also, it may be that they can mar it, distort it, maim it, and make those very fundamental principles and rights which are meant for the security of citizens be used in such a way as to bring about the detriment of the citizen. It is not for us to say whether we have done our job well or badly. It is only posterity that can really judge us."