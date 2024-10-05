A note on the issue: Let's play it again

We’re not really a country that treasures the past. Yet, there’s been a curious trend playing out over the past few months. A host of films that premiered years ago have been released again in the theatres. From Delhi to Chennai, old films have been returning to multiplexes, and it’s a phenomenon we explore in this issue. Their viewers aren’t just older fans looking for a dose of nostalgia but also a younger generation that probably saw these movies shrunk to fit a small screen (the awful aspect ratio of films resized for television and streaming is another story we have this week). No other watching experience matches being in the theatre, and it is fun to see people who might not have been born when the original film released sing loudly and comfortably along as evergreen hits play (though it’s exhausting when their tonelessness continues for all four minutes).