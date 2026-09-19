If the world were to end, how would you live differently?

CHANGING NOTHING

When we first discussed this prompt within the team, my instant thought was: I’d finally write all those books I think about writing. I keep putting it off because, even though we know we have finite time on this planet, we somehow assume we have all the time in the world. But the truth is, I don’t want a book out of me as much as some well-wishers do. So, if I had only 10 more years on this planet, I’d spend them doing exactly what I’m doing now: writing stories, spending time with my people, finding enriching experiences to do. There is something extremely freeing in knowing you have no unfinished business. You’re doing exactly what you wanted with your life, and want to keep doing it while you still can. What changes is the financial planning. I’ll be able to allocate money better to all the things I like doing because knowing the end date lets you work backwards, instead of saving endlessly for some indefinite rainy day. This next thought is a little morbid, but for me, knowing the end date might also make losing someone easier to deal with. You’d know exactly how much time you have to spend without them in this world, rather than wondering, how will I do the rest of my life without them? Lastly, for the large population of single people that I now count myself among, perhaps the question would also shift from “Will I ever find the one for me again?” to cherishing all kinds of witnesses to our lives whom we find along the way to mass extinction. —Shephali Bhatt