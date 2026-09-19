If the world were to end, how would you live differently?

BIDDING ADIEU TO EXAMS

If humanity’s existence is likely to be in peril after a decade, thanks to AI, could we do away with exams please! In the past three weeks, I have watched high school kids frantically trying to memorise differences between collenchyma and sclerenchyma and then immediately switch gears to coordinate geometry and tectonic plates. I have nothing against these fine concepts but I am against this very robotic process of testing installed by a tired education system, where children are blindly mugging up more than we really understand. If the very future of the world is in dire straits, then there is no reason why the future of the younger generation should continue to be determined by flawed examination systems. Wouldn’t it be liberating for kids to spend the next decade breaking free from convention to truly connect with the world? Go analogue for a while, step away from the world of AI-led algorithms, research classroom concepts in real time. Imagine being unfettered by the societal burden of choosing a particular stream or profession to pursue what your heart truly desires. Go ahead and study psychological anthropology or mathematical sociology to your heart’s content without having to explain the long-term viability of a subject. For the next decade, what if kids learnt the way they wanted and what they wanted! Whether the world resets itself or not, at least the education system might get a refreshing new direction. —Avantika Bhuyan