If the world were to end, how would you live differently?

BACK TO THE BEGINNING
It would be liberating to know that death is coming sooner rather than later and that we will all be together on that boat when it gets torpedoed by AI gone rogue. The tech billionaires, the trollers, the stragglers, the misfluencers, the 101.5-step skincare routine bhakts—one and sundry. What would I do differently? Nothing, really. It would be pointless anyway. No one to leave that beloved Kashmiri shawl or those chandbalis to; no need to top up the health insurance plan, or get that nose job (not really). All that rizz, mogging, maxxing, aura farming and whatnot vocabulary be damned. I do have one desire though—to visit my former home in Srinagar. The one where the windows faced Shankaracharya Hill, and a small marble plaque near the main door read “Shanti Nivas”. This city where my ancestors go back generations, and the one I shall return to, to say goodbye. It would be like coming full circle. Or is it more like going back to the start line? But, the hope is that the Earth will get a chance to restore itself—without asking ChatGPT. —Nipa Charagi
BACK TO THE BEGINNING
It would be liberating to know that death is coming sooner rather than later and that we will all be together on that boat when it gets torpedoed by AI gone rogue. The tech billionaires, the trollers, the stragglers, the misfluencers, the 101.5-step skincare routine bhakts—one and sundry. What would I do differently? Nothing, really. It would be pointless anyway. No one to leave that beloved Kashmiri shawl or those chandbalis to; no need to top up the health insurance plan, or get that nose job (not really). All that rizz, mogging, maxxing, aura farming and whatnot vocabulary be damned. I do have one desire though—to visit my former home in Srinagar. The one where the windows faced Shankaracharya Hill, and a small marble plaque near the main door read “Shanti Nivas”. This city where my ancestors go back generations, and the one I shall return to, to say goodbye. It would be like coming full circle. Or is it more like going back to the start line? But, the hope is that the Earth will get a chance to restore itself—without asking ChatGPT. —Nipa Charagi
BIDDING ADIEU TO EXAMS
If humanity’s existence is likely to be in peril after a decade, thanks to AI, could we do away with exams please! In the past three weeks, I have watched high school kids frantically trying to memorise differences between collenchyma and sclerenchyma and then immediately switch gears to coordinate geometry and tectonic plates. I have nothing against these fine concepts but I am against this very robotic process of testing installed by a tired education system, where children are blindly mugging up more than we really understand. If the very future of the world is in dire straits, then there is no reason why the future of the younger generation should continue to be determined by flawed examination systems. Wouldn’t it be liberating for kids to spend the next decade breaking free from convention to truly connect with the world? Go analogue for a while, step away from the world of AI-led algorithms, research classroom concepts in real time. Imagine being unfettered by the societal burden of choosing a particular stream or profession to pursue what your heart truly desires. Go ahead and study psychological anthropology or mathematical sociology to your heart’s content without having to explain the long-term viability of a subject. For the next decade, what if kids learnt the way they wanted and what they wanted! Whether the world resets itself or not, at least the education system might get a refreshing new direction. —Avantika Bhuyan
BIDDING ADIEU TO EXAMS
If humanity’s existence is likely to be in peril after a decade, thanks to AI, could we do away with exams please! In the past three weeks, I have watched high school kids frantically trying to memorise differences between collenchyma and sclerenchyma and then immediately switch gears to coordinate geometry and tectonic plates. I have nothing against these fine concepts but I am against this very robotic process of testing installed by a tired education system, where children are blindly mugging up more than we really understand. If the very future of the world is in dire straits, then there is no reason why the future of the younger generation should continue to be determined by flawed examination systems. Wouldn’t it be liberating for kids to spend the next decade breaking free from convention to truly connect with the world? Go analogue for a while, step away from the world of AI-led algorithms, research classroom concepts in real time. Imagine being unfettered by the societal burden of choosing a particular stream or profession to pursue what your heart truly desires. Go ahead and study psychological anthropology or mathematical sociology to your heart’s content without having to explain the long-term viability of a subject. For the next decade, what if kids learnt the way they wanted and what they wanted! Whether the world resets itself or not, at least the education system might get a refreshing new direction. —Avantika Bhuyan
UNDER THE SEA
I’ve always wanted to live by the sea, so if our time was running out, I’d be happy to move to a beautiful island where I could swim with the marine life every day and live out my time there blissfully, instead of staring at a laptop or worrying about bills and babysitters. With rising sea temperatures, melting ice and overfishing, it’s quite possible that much of our marine life will die soon even if humans do survive, and that is a bleak thought. When I was younger, I missed the opportunity to see the Great Barrier Reef because it was pouring on the day of our tour. I cried and promised I would return. I also missed the chance to snorkel in the Andamans because our overzealous guide was afraid about my health (I was just pregnant at the time, not immobile). This time, I’ll take my daughter with me, since she is as obsessed with beautiful, wild animals as I am. The sounds of whales, smiling dolphins, fishes that are every colour of the rainbow, octopuses, a few seals too—that is the dream, and the chance to enjoy it may not be here forever. —Dakshayani Kumaramangalam
CHANGING NOTHING
When we first discussed this prompt within the team, my instant thought was: I’d finally write all those books I think about writing. I keep putting it off because, even though we know we have finite time on this planet, we somehow assume we have all the time in the world. But the truth is, I don’t want a book out of me as much as some well-wishers do. So, if I had only 10 more years on this planet, I’d spend them doing exactly what I’m doing now: writing stories, spending time with my people, finding enriching experiences to do. There is something extremely freeing in knowing you have no unfinished business. You’re doing exactly what you wanted with your life, and want to keep doing it while you still can. What changes is the financial planning. I’ll be able to allocate money better to all the things I like doing because knowing the end date lets you work backwards, instead of saving endlessly for some indefinite rainy day. This next thought is a little morbid, but for me, knowing the end date might also make losing someone easier to deal with. You’d know exactly how much time you have to spend without them in this world, rather than wondering, how will I do the rest of my life without them? Lastly, for the large population of single people that I now count myself among, perhaps the question would also shift from “Will I ever find the one for me again?” to cherishing all kinds of witnesses to our lives whom we find along the way to mass extinction. —Shephali Bhatt
SMALL-TOWN DREAMS
From my balcony in Mumbai, I see cars swooshing down the road all night. Sometimes, when I wake up in the middle of the night, the streets are still awash with light. A couple of weeks ago, I found some women buying plants by a roadside. It was 10.30pm. What is this city, I wonder, that refuses to go home, sleep, rest a bit? That’s when I feel the urge to move to a small town. Someplace where the streets empty by 9pm, shops shut early and there is little reason to be out late at night. A place where the day actually seems to end. I don’t want to hear the honking of cars or see the constant movement. I want a quiet street, a house with a garden, trees with branches stretching over the road. I want neighbours chatting across a fence, sharing gossip and dabbas. Perhaps growing up in a small town has something to do with this longing. I miss the feeling that there is nowhere you need to rush to. My family often say living in the heart of India’s financial capital is a privilege. But sometimes I think I’d give anything for the luxury of a quiet street at night. —Rituparna Roy
HILLS CALLING
Trust a deadline to make you do the things you have been procrastinating about. The first thing I would do is move to Palampur, my hometown. Our house there overlooks the Dhauladhar; a small stream runs right outside where my dog Tom could swim. I would spend my days playing, running and walking with Tom in the hills—with nowhere else I need to be and no reason to rush or meet a deadline. On the side, I would study cultural and social anthropology, something I wanted to pursue in college but gave up for commerce. I would also learn Chamba Rumal embroidery, one of my favourite traditional crafts from the region. I would use my savings to travel every three months to a new place, slowly rather than frantically. And, most importantly, I would stop saving things for a future that may never arrive. I would wear the clothes and jewellery I have kept aside for “special occasions” every day. For, if there were only some years left, every day would be a special occasion. —Pooja Singh
CIRCLE OF LOVE
The end comes for all of us, AI invasion or not. But knowing an exact expiry date hits differently. A hard stop, no doubt, will send some of us into a tizzy of ticking items off our bucket lists. But others (like Carol, the stoically ordinary protagonist of the adult animation show, Carol and the End of the World) will probably simply want to do what they know best. Show up at work every morning if only to banter with colleagues, eat stuff that makes them happy (not necessarily healthy), and spend more time with loved ones instead of doomscrolling their way to doomsday. I’d most likely follow a similar script, except my loved ones would include the stray cats and dogs who remain a source of unbridled joy in my life. The attractions of a Michelin-star meal or a final trip to Paris, the city I love most, are immensely alluring. But after a lifetime of chasing selfgratifying goals, I’d like to build a sanctuary for our furry friends, give them a taste of care, comfort and unconditional love. To spend time with all these animals, who for no fault of theirs are going to be erased along with humankind, feels like the most fortifying gift to hold on to in the end of days. —Somak Ghoshal
OFF THE GRID
One of my favourite feature stories Life’s Swell by journalist Susan Orlean was published in the magazine Women Outside in 1998. It documents teenage girls who surf professionally. They train hard, they are home-schooled, and they spend their days among the waves with their surfer friends. They dream of out-sized wardrobes in their “sand-caked” skin. My idea of a good life is similar. It involves logging out from all digital platforms, doing stuff with people I love and learning something that involves the mind and body. There will be a landline and letterbox, and the smartphone will be nowhere to be found. A garden beyond the front porch for flowers and vegetables, and maybe a dog lying on a chair. The newspaper and a few magazines will bring information from the world outside. The neighbours will include my friends and family who I don’t meet as much I would like to. My grandmother was an expert weaver and crocheter, and I plan to learn both. There won’t be too much, but just enough for a life that’s swell. —Jahnabee Borah
KUNG FU FIGHTING
“If you’re not having a good time, there’s no point in anything at all” was a tenet I lived by until pretty recently. Apparently, you can have too much fun, and I’ve had it. This phase of my life has been marked by discipline, with a focus on improving my strength and physical abilities. If the world were to end soon because of the AI apocalypse, I’d fulfil a long-standing fantasy of disappearing and combine it with a longing to master a martial art. I’d ship off to China to train in kung fu with Shaolin monks. Maybe it’s watching Enter the Dragon a few too many times growing up, or maybe my grandfather’s obsession with me learning martial arts has finally pervaded into a want of my own. There is a specific kind of reward in conquering the things you are naturally bad at. Forcing your mind and body through something that doesn’t come easily feels far more real than coasting on what you already know. If the clock is truly ticking, I’d rather spend the remaining time pushing past my own limits than just waiting around for the sky to fall. —Ghazal Chengappa
SEE THE WORLD WHILE IT’S THERE
If I knew humanity was about to end in 10 years, I honestly feel I would be extremely depressed and paralysed into inaction for a while. A year or so of therapy might snap me out of it. Then, if society hasn’t descended into anarchy and chaos, I’d like to travel. Before the world ends, I’d like to see as much of it as possible. I’ll have to set some rules. To start with, no repeats: there just isn’t time. In the first few years, I’ll need to fill in some glaring gaps in my travelled map; no running off to Europe and America because it’s the done thing. While my general preference is for cities and human ingenuity over nature and tons of walking, I’ll have to mix it up—a range of experiences, ideas, sights. I want to hear the Berliner Philharmoniker, and I want to see a giraffe in the wild. I’d like to visit Machu Picchu, and I’d also like to walk through the streets of Hong Kong at night, a place that has recent experience of living with an impending deadline. —Uday Bhatia
IN THE WOODS
I was a rather fanciful child, but seem to have grown into an adult who takes journalism very seriously. I never realised I might have a bucket list—until the team started discussing what the end of the world would mean. Being a journalist was always on that list I thought I didn’t have, but so was pilot, wildlife ranger, tree conservationist (no, I’m not sure if that’s a thing), gymnast and forensic scientist. Some of these might be out of reach considering how short we are of time to the end of the world according to tech bros, but I’d still want to do what I can for the life forms that have supported, sustained and reconciled themselves to human activity for the past 5,000 years, give or take a few centuries. I’d work as a volunteer with a rewilding project to learn, understand, dig, touch, plant and work with the land that sustains us. There’s so much about the natural world (which we’re destroying) that we’re yet to learn, but plenty of research and numerous projects have shown that when habitats are restored, most species of birds, insects and animals return. Yes of course it’s a lost cause, but then again, it would be in character—I have spent the better part of 25 years as a journalist, living with “hopium” as my Mint colleague Abhishek recently described any long-time reporter’s particular brand of optimism. —Shalini Umachandran
LEARNING HOW TO DIE
As with everything else, one has to learn how to die. Or is it learn how to accept death? Either way, you get my drift. It’s a difficult thing I’m sure, and most people probably don’t manage it. At least without the hopeful thought of another existence in a realm beyond death, where you retain your sense of self. Objectively speaking though, such hopes are misguided at best. Humans are but a unique configuration of complex chemistry, and like all natural processes, must come to an end. So, if I were to know for sure that humanity has a fixed expiry date, and that too within the decade, what would I do? My first thought is to go into the deepest Himalaya, but then, to do what exactly? One thing I know for sure, I certainly wouldn’t want to be where AI can easily find me. So, in an ideal world, I would probably like to retreat to a Buddhist monastery. This isn’t just because I admire the philosophical and soteriological aims of the Mahayana, but because of Arthur Conan Doyle. I read his brilliant short story, The Nine Billion Names of God, as an impressionable child (rather, Satyajit Ray’s equally brilliant Bengali translation), and as a result, I’ve always admired the cool sangfroid of Buddhist monks, even in the face of the Universe ending. In the final years of humanity, I would like to cultivate something similar in myself. And learn how to die. —Bibek Bhattacharya