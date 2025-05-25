How we can teach teens and young adults to build resilience
SummaryThat our young people feel hopeless is a call for urgent action. They need the unconditional support of parents and mentors to build their capacity for life
Life is challenging by design, and most of us show up every day despite our daily struggles and do the best we can at work and at home. Human resilience, or expanding our capacity to manage life’s challenges and continue to move forward, becomes essential to ride the unpredictable and rocky waves of life with grace. It is a life skill that we can all master.