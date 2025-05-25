Life is challenging by design, and most of us show up every day despite our daily struggles and do the best we can at work and at home. Human resilience, or expanding our capacity to manage life’s challenges and continue to move forward, becomes essential to ride the unpredictable and rocky waves of life with grace. It is a life skill that we can all master.

The challenges coming our way are an opportunity for learning and growth, and some challenges are particularly long and arduous. Meeting those challenges with sincere hard work and good faith, allows us to expand our lives into the ones we are meant to lead. I recently met Anupam Gulati, 47, director of culinary, Ritz Carlton hotel in Bengaluru, who has had 10-12-hour workdays almost every day of his career in hotel kitchens for the past 24 years and still loves what he does. The start of his career was challenging: His father wanted him to go to medical school but when he didn’t get through the entrance exams, he enrolled for a diploma in pharmacy. Despite registering as a pharmacist with the Delhi government, he decided to opt for hotel management and became one of the top students, winning competitions along the way.

At the end of the three-year programme at the Institute of Hotel Management, Lucknow, he couldn’t land a job in a hotel kitchen. Disheartened, he accompanied some friends who were interviewing for front-office jobs at the Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra. As he waited outside the interview room, someone in the senior management asked him what he was doing. “There is no position for me, I am interested in culinary," he said. As it turned out, there was an open position in culinary after all, and he was taken on as a culinary assistant. Those first two years were the hardest, he says, with long hours, tough bosses and a lot of criticism. He stuck it out. He was in his late 20s when he felt that hospitality was the career for him.

Gulati’s story is particularly striking given the mental health crisis that our teens and young adults appear to face today. A recent study—Correlates of Suicidal Ideation and Attempts among College Students in India: A Multi-State Cross-Sectional Survey—published in February in the Journal of Affective Disorders Reports found that 1 in 10 Indian college students has had suicidal thoughts in the last 12 months. Of those, a third attempted suicide. The study was done across 30 colleges in nine states and included 8,542 participants, aged 18-21. The authors found higher odds of suicide attempts in those students who “had bad or very bad quality of family relationships" and amongst those who consumed more alcohol or substances. The odds also went up if the student had spent time with a peer who is self-harming. The young people at greatest risk are the ones who were emotionally vulnerable.

That our young people are feeling so hopeless, and in such large numbers, is a call for urgent action. Our teens and young adults deserve to be supported in dealing with the pressures they face. There are structural issues that need to be addressed; more employment opportunities and career counselling is needed, to be sure, but we also need to help our young people build their capacity to withstand and persevere despite the challenges life is sure to bring. Study after study suggests that as a generation, they are woefully unprepared for life’s ups and downs.

When I shared the results of this study with Gulati, his response was, “Young people need to know that there is a good career path for all of us. We need to keep moving forward, be patient while making the best of the opportunities we do get. Being around people who support us and hearing inspiring stories helps too."

American biologist Stuart Kauffman was the first to coin the term “the adjacent possible" in 1996, which describes the realm of innovation and discovery that lies just beyond our current knowledge. It is a shadow future of sorts in which the conceivable is within reach, yet requires bold action to attain it.

Translated into the psychological realm, we develop our capacity for life when we venture into the adjacent possible that waits for us, just outside our comfort zone. The adjacent possible is the growth zone in which we can challenge ourselves and explore new ways of being, doing, feeling and thinking. We need to find ways of nudging our teens and young adults towards the adjacent possible in their lives. It is in adjacent possible that the sweet fruit of resilience lies.

Many teenagers and young adults today are content to leave the unseen unexplored. They have grown up in the digital age where so much is available by clicking buttons and tapping keys that perhaps they have become accustomed to not exploring the real world. They are inadvertently robbing themselves of the real-world experiences they desperately need to build their capacity for life. It is up to the adults in their lives to shake them out of this reverie with kindness. They need the unconditional support of their parents, mentors and coaches to build their capacity for life, or their resilience. Indeed we must all think about building our resilience, so that we may expand our lives into the ones we are meant to lead.

*If you need support or know someone who does, reach out to a mental health specialist. All-India suicide prevention helpline numbers include Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090 and Sneha Foundation (Chennai) 044-24640050.

Sujata Kelkar Shetty is an NIH-trained scientist and mother of two teenage boys. Singing classical music is what builds her resilience.