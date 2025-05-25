Many teenagers and young adults today are content to leave the unseen unexplored. They have grown up in the digital age where so much is available by clicking buttons and tapping keys that perhaps they have become accustomed to not exploring the real world. They are inadvertently robbing themselves of the real-world experiences they desperately need to build their capacity for life. It is up to the adults in their lives to shake them out of this reverie with kindness. They need the unconditional support of their parents, mentors and coaches to build their capacity for life, or their resilience. Indeed we must all think about building our resilience, so that we may expand our lives into the ones we are meant to lead.