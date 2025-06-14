Why the Indian government needs to redefine the idea of reform
Democracy and capitalism are founded on different conceptions of fundamental rights—their coexistence cannot create a just society
When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, political scientist Francis Fukuyama prematurely declared the ‘end of history’. He believed that capitalism and democracy—the Washington Consensus—had finally prevailed over socialism and totalitarianism.
History has returned. Ideological conflict between democracy and capitalism has not ended. In fact the two ideologies are conflicting within the Western victors of the old Cold War. Civil society movements are speaking in the West on behalf of people left behind by the ‘free market’ of private enterprise. Other voices on ‘the Left’ demand a larger role for governments in providing public services and social security. And others speak for protection of the natural environment. Meanwhile the Right advocates for lower taxes, less regulation, and more freedom for capital to roam the world.
The fundamental conflict between the core principles of capitalism and democracy—i.e. between the rights of owners of capital on one hand, and the rights of all humans on the other—continues. It is a conflict between political conservatives and political progressives. Between conservatives, who want to retain their power to fix the rules of the game from which they have benefitted, and progressives who want to change the rules for the benefit of those left behind.
Also read: How John Matthai became a leading light of economic policy