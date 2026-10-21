How a reverse bucket list can change the way you see success

As we step into the last quarter of the year, I find clients examining what they have not achieved and the goals that weren’t met for the year. This brings feelings of anxiety, dissatisfaction, low self-worth, and disappointment with life or one’s own capabilities. As a strategy, I have found it useful to ask clients to create a reverse bucket list. It looks at personal, professional or relational goals that people may want to achieve by a certain life stage.

The reverse bucket list is also a way to pause and look at what has been achieved over the years. I ask clients to look at various areas of their life and write down what they have achieved or what has come their way.

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More often than not, as clients begin to write the number of things and goals they managed to achieve, they recognise how they have forgotten how much has happened in their lives and what they have navigated. Additionally, clients mention experiences and moments that seemed simple and yet brought them joy, elation, and satisfaction. They are often surprised by the pleasant emotions and memories evoked when they begin this exercise.

Recently, when I was doing this exercise for myself, I realised how a trip that wasn’t even on my list of places to go ended up being my favourite travel destination. It made me realise that I need to make room for spontaneity and wonder.

Reframing success Another way to look at the reverse bucket list is to actively reexamine the goals you once wanted to achieve, but no longer seem important given how life has turned out. A client told me that in his 30s he believed that he would write many books. After his first book was published and was a success, he realised that fame came with a price and the joy of writing is the writing itself, without the pressure to finish a book. He felt relieved and lighter that he was no longer chasing a goal. He might want to write one more book, but that’s it.

I believe that when we focus on the future and what needs to be accomplished, we miss the joy of recognising how much of a journey we have travelled. The bucket list is a reminder to enjoy and acknowledge our own capabilities.

Looking ahead In the 1920s, Russian psychologist Bluma Zeigarnik talked about how the human mind is more likely to remember incomplete or interrupted tasks than the ones which were completed. Based on her research, this phenomenon came to be known as the Zeigarnik effect, which proposes that incomplete tasks create cognitive tension and an open loop.

Given the brain’s tendency to focus on this, I feel a reverse bucket list allows us to experience gratitude. It immediately reminds us of our resilience, and how life unfolded. Evidence of our competence and mastery in past successes helps create an upward spiral, boosting our confidence and hope.

Clients often wonder if this can create complacency; in fact, it’s the exact opposite—our positive experiences serve as a springboard for future action and ambition. The reality is that when we are caught in social comparison or working towards our aspirations, we can lose perspective and forget what we are actually seeking.

While we need to plan for the future, we don’t need to park our happiness and joy in tomorrow. The lens of a reverse bucket list helps us recreate feelings of accomplishment, deepens our self-belief, and reminds us what actually nourished us and provided contentment.

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Look at the year that passed and try to write down what stayed with you, what felt like a win, think of people who mattered and joys that lingered.

For me, I recognised moments where the mind seemed devoid of thoughts and being completely present felt beautiful. It allowed me to carry my future plans with lightness and was a reminder of the kind of person I want to be as I navigate life and work towards my goals.