Can the 'Right to Disconnect' bill counter chronic burnout in India's always-on work culture?
While Supriya Sule's bill is well-intended it will not resolve systemic workplace issues unless companies fix their antiquated managerial practices
Last week, Supriya Sule, member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), introduced a private members’ bill in the Lok Sabha which ignited a heated discussion online. Typically, such bills are low on the pecking order, summarily discussed and dismissed in most instances, but the Right to Disconnect Bill 2025 touched a nerve among a range of stakeholders.
Sule, who had tabled a similar bill in 2018, reiterates and adds to its demand that employees be granted the legal right to refrain from answering work-related emails and phone calls when they are off duty without any fear of consequences. Recently, Kerala government introduced a similar private members’ bill, drawing on the provisions enshrined in Article 21 of the Constitution (Right to Life and Dignity), Articles 38, 39 and 43 of the Directive Principles of state policy, along with protections against overreach as defined in existing labour laws.