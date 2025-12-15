In theory, a Right to Disconnect Act would not only bring humane policies into the workplace but also improve business outcomes. Rested workers are likely to be more engaged and productive. They are less prone to making errors that may cost the company in revenue. But logic doesn’t stand a chance before the shibboleth of corporate dogma, which insists that workers must clock-in long hours to prove their worth. Even as memes on social media rip into the 70- and 90-hour workweek proposed by corporate leaders, in reality most people have little choice but to give in to such absurd demands. At the junior levels, working long hours and being always on are lauded as signs of commitment and, eventually, brownie points for career advancement. Going up the ladder, managers not only perpetuate the vicious cycle of destroying work-life balance for others, but also succumb to it themselves to justify their paychecks.