Rohini Nilekani: Is quietness the most elusive luxury in India?

Early humans relied on their finely tuned hearing to protect themselves from threat, and to anticipate and respond to danger. There are still people who live close to nature, who can hear the background music of the universe. I have been with birders who can hear the smallest sound of a warbler or an owl from several metres away. I have walked with naturalists from ancient traditions who can hear the wind move over blades of grass. Most urbanites like me simply cannot tune in to those frequencies anymore. Over time we have privileged vision over hearing. We may have lost the ability to hear subtle sounds and to listen to what the silence has to share.