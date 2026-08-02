Rohit Brijnath: How elite athletes cope with failure, self-doubt and heartbreak

What hurts sometimes, often just after a race when everything is raw, is the sense of investment gone unrewarded. At the Commonwealth Games, Adam Ramsay-Peaty, who has redefined the art of the breaststroke, came third in the 100m and wept and told The Guardian: “I’m not crying because it’s a bronze instead of a gold, I’m crying because I know that the swim could have been better, and I know I worked way better than that ... I’m like: ‘What’s the point of all the 5.30am starts? What’s the point of being exhausted all the time?’”