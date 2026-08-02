Rohit Brijnath: How elite athletes cope with failure, self-doubt and heartbreak

In an empty Singapore classroom in 2010, a grand Moroccan lamented in the quiet.
Ten years after he lost in Sydney 2000, overtaken just before the line in the 1,500m, his greatness metres short of Olympic validation, Hicham El Guerrouj’s voice still carried a faint shadow of pain during our interview.
“I woke up (the next day),” said this legendary middle distance runner, whose mile record from 1999 was finally broken this July by Josh Kerr, “and I realised I am not Olympic champion.”
Left unsaid were the questions which haunted him: How did I not win? How am I not good enough? What did I train for?
Triumph is intoxicating, yet it’s the athletes’ turbulent days which are most illuminating for therein lies struggle, frustration, commitment, suffering, all those ingredients which we distil into the word character. Days we mostly don’t see because grief is wept into pillows and anger translated into dented doors; days of waking up to self-esteem which has leaked away; days of that useless, repetitive thought of what could have been.
Yet now and then athletes part the curtains of pain and allow us to witness the effect of defeat before it’s been processed. At Wimbledon this summer, Alex de Minaur said flatly after losing a fourth-round match he should have won, that it “breaks me inside”. Like a porcelain plate fallen from a second floor.
Only athletes have to go find all the pieces and glue them back together, in some version of Japanese kintsugi where gold is used to join broken pottery. A newer version that never hides the journey of the older version. Sometimes how far an athlete has come is clear only when we know the distance he’s fallen.
De Minaur’s words had a haunting quality, a candid, cutting admission of a suffering his tribe rarely verbalises. About falling short so often till doubt accumulates like plaque in the arteries. About how “the goals, the beliefs, the dreams that you have, they kind of start fading away or they feel a little bit further away than when they once were”.
The private cost of falling short
Saurav Ghosal, the former Indian squash star, is familiar with a version of this feeling. He once travelled to England to train and practice with a former world No.1.
Lee Beachill was returning from an injury yet had a timing so impeccable that Ghosal can vividly remember feeling so far away from the level he needed to be. Do I have it, he asked himself. Am I too late? Yet he told no one about this, he didn’t advertise it. “It’s like we want to cast an armour around us. But everyone’s vulnerable in their own way.”
“Dreams come true” is what we say repeatedly in sport, but no one does an accountancy of the dreams that fall, break, crack, rust. It’s not the losing necessarily which hurts, it’s the inability to meet a standard, a standard by which athletes rate themselves and aspire to and accumulate miles for.
“All individuals,” says P. Sreejesh, the outstanding hockey goalkeeper who won two Olympic bronze medals, “have a scale. Where is my potential, what did I achieve?” Always the best athletes interrogate themselves ruthlessly—did pressure tell, did doubt win, did lack of preparation hurt? Having an average day in a team sport can make it even more complicated. “You might have won a medal,” Sreejesh says, “but you don’t feel like a winner. That gives you more pain”.