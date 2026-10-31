Rohit Brijnath: Into the wild and across the oceans

The face, the armpits, the groin.

“Jellyfish are the most unforgiving animals,” says the man on the video call. “They always get you in specific places.”

This is not the only sting of the long swim in the sea.

“You’re cold, you’re tired, your shoulders are sore.”

From a room with a view of Plymouth harbour, the waters from where Francis Drake and Ernest Shackleton set off on their expeditions, a 56-year-old man is talking to me about grinding. Lewis Pugh insists he’s not an explorer, more an endurance swimmer and ocean advocate, yet he’s explaining to me the testing journeys through the terrain of the self and the rough roads of nature.

Pugh, a UN Patron of the Oceans, raises awareness through his swims, about protecting the climate and sharks and vulnerable ecosystems, diving into the North Pole (18 minutes, 50 seconds in minus 1.7 degrees Celsius water), 60 miles around Martha’s Vineyard where Jaws was filmed, the Ross Sea in Antarctica, Lake Pumori at 17,000 feet in the Himalayas—a lunacy if you think about it, for everyone’s trying to stay warm in the cold but he’s stripping down to his Speedos and plunging into this icy embrace, which makes him a cousin of those who ascend mountains, dive into the deep, wriggle through caves.

I’ve always been enthralled by adventurers and their negotiations of landscapes which are alive with tugging winds and whimsical currents, bringing a magnificent moodiness to mountains and oceans. In 1988, Kay Cottee became the first woman to sail single-handedly, non-stop across the world, stopping during her 22,100-mile travels only for a gin on deck in the evening (sorry, no tonic) and told the national press club in Australia that patience was an early lesson for the weather couldn’t be changed. “So I agreed to love it in all its moods.”

I had messaged Pugh, and listened to Cottee’s press conference from 1989, and watched Explorer, a documentary on Ranulph Fiennes which included this clip—“Ran’s got frostbitten: when he took his socks off tonight, part of his little toe came away”—all because of a fellow we grew up with who’s fittingly back in the news.

Tenzing.

Most Kolkata people over 50, who once holidayed in Darjeeling, will swear they saw him. Me, too. It was akin to shaking the hand of Neil Armstrong or Roald Amundsen, these voyagers and map-makers and pathfinders who answered to urgent voices within that we don’t hear or choose not to. “It is,” explains Tashi Tenzing, grandson of the great man who himself ascended Everest thrice, “not always a loud or dramatic voice. Sometimes, it is a quiet feeling that there is something more to discover, something within you that you have yet to understand.”

View full Image View full Image Tenzing Norgay. ( Getty Images )

The film on Tenzing Norgay is evocative, persuasive and an essential retelling of a feat which had the weight of the mythical. Mountains might feel too high and Poles too distant, yet humans always venture. Curiosity is the rope which pulls them, across crevasses and through the ravines of fear.

The film is a reminder of a legendary and often overlooked tribe, whose best work occurs in remote places, whose heroics are captured at best on grainy film, and achieved before an audience only of a wandering albatross.

The reality of the wild In a world besotted with material reward, here there is little, yet they endure, solo rowers beaten by waves, sailors swept overboard, having conversations with themselves we never hear as they negotiate the extremities of themselves. Like during those days of cold and exhaustion and visiting jellyfish and shifting goalposts.

A swim—and Pugh has seen this with people crossing the English Channel—is never what you think it is. You train, you’re ready, then the tide turns. “Suddenly,” says Pugh, “it’s no longer a 10-hour swim, but it can suddenly then become a 12- or a 15-hour swim. Imagine running a marathon, and you get to the 40 kilometre mark, you think you just got two kilometres to go, and then the organizers say, Oh, sorry, it’s another 10 kilometres. That would break most people mentally.”

So you better leave something in the tank, he says, you better recalibrate, you better talk to yourself, for you can’t control the tides or the creatures but you can control your response.

And say what?

“Can I swim another minute?”

That’s what Pugh asks himself.

“And the answer is inevitably yes.”

And one minute becomes 30, then an hour.

It’s what Fiennes would tell himself. “Always a little further.”

Fear always hangs around, rustling in the fissures of the self. The cracked ice. A broken mast. “Pushing limits is not about being reckless or proving that you are stronger than nature,” says Tashi. “(Explorers) are people who learn to live with fear, uncertainty, and doubt without allowing them to define every decision.” Pugh adds that “fear is your friend”, because “it makes you prepare properly and listen carefully to your team.”

Finding grace in the unknown These adventurers matter because we’re turning into an AI-obsessed indoor planet whose voyages are limited to traversing the geography of our phones. But these optimistic humans, like Tenzing Norgay, stretch themselves as they wander, meeting risk and solitude and an elation we’re too timid to discover, not just forging a relationship with nature but becoming necessary advocates for it. In the city the suited human feels grand and consequential, but out there we’re just tiny smudges in the wilderness of unruly waters and ice. Dwarfed and humbled and respectful of the preciousness and precariousness of it all.

We’re grateful for films like Tenzing and Nyad, and for Jimmy Chin and his merry band dangling from the rock with cameras to make Free Solo, because we need to keep highlighting this rugged, adaptable, obstinate species, all touched by a quality that Tashi witnessed as a boy. “The spirit that makes someone willing to take that first step into the unknown.”