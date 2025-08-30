Rohit Brijnath: The sporting parent's unseen journey

It’s already too late, for some are gone, but I owe an army of people thank-you notes. The teacher who unravelled poetry for me. My dad’s colleague who guided me through an early bout of despondency. The journalist who spent nights in the early 1980s on a typewriter teaching me how to write leads.

And also the broad-shouldered man from Kolkata, his love for learning inexhaustible, his manner unaffected, his time-keeping awful (though he always showed up), his generosity unceasing. Ask his friends and they can’t remember when he took a fee from a patient.

I called him Doc and he died two weeks ago.

My friend, 18 years older, was an Olympic medallist in hockey but never showed off about it. He worked in cricket and was a doctor and yet for many he was just Leander’s dad. Vece Paes, specs sliding down his nose, would beam at that label. His tennis-playing boy was his life.

From Australia a friend sent an image, the picture not sharp but the message clear. It’s Doc running with an eight-year-old Leander in the Calcutta Cricket & Football Club. He’s tossing a rugby ball to his son but handing over things far more precious. Coordination, ball sense, a feel for sport, a sense of belonging.

In the hectic arc of a sports journalist’s life, you collide with biomechanists, coaches, race starters, physios, podiatrists, volunteers, drug testers, but no tribe is as fascinating as the parent. They rise before light, pack lunches, hover at practices, muttering prayers, writing notes, dispensing water and unwanted advice, some pushy, others patient, all trying to blow life into a child’s dream.

Of all the things to build, an athlete?

There was no university for this, not in the 1980s and early 1990s when I lived roughly 300 metres from Doc and his wonderfully gracious and cheerful partner, Juliana Van Steensel. I’d skid across the tram tracks in Park Circus on my coughing Yezdi and walk up to a first-floor flat in which unfolded a tense adventure to raise a champion.

Everyone was welcome to this unpretentious home. You could come to talk sport, have a coffee or get stitched at 10pm after an accident. Food was shared, so was laughter and knowledge. Mahesh Bhupathi, who also knew Vece as Davis Cup doctor, says, “He was constantly offering me advice on nutrition and fitness”. Gaurav Natekar, also a Davis Cupper, volunteered that “Vece uncle was one of my mentors”.

I was getting things, too. An education in faith, persistence, desperation as a family tried to comprehend the road to tennis greatness. Money was short, zeal was plentiful. Doc was fun to be around, for we’d watch sport, read it, argue it. One Christmas Day, our yelling in his office at the back caused the other guests to nervously wonder if a scrap was imminent. Relax, said Julie, that’s normal, and sent in another two beers.

For a young writer this was a gift, to be close-up witness to this bumpy adventure to make a professional athlete in an uninformed age. One school principal told Doc he was being an irresponsible father for letting his son pursue sport. He shrugged. Nothing ventured, nothing gained.

It was not just Doc, it was the parents of Bhupathi, Natekar, Asif Ismail, Rohit Rajpal, Mark Ferreira and so many other kids, all trying to find their way in the 1980s when there was no Google to search for coaches, no YouTube videos on forehand technique, no WhatsApp to ask physios for advice, no Olympic Gold Quest to offer assistance. In Beck Bagan Row, where Doc lived, with its butcher shops and barber salon which promised Amitabh Bachchan hairstyles, cutting-edge knowledge was a universe away.

Some days I’d find him at home, lying down, coated in anxiety. Coaches fees to pay. Foreign exchange to get. Sponsors to meet. A long list no one sees, not even the young athlete who is out in the sun. But Doc was not a man of complaint but solutions and you’d find him deep in research papers, his fax spitting out information, TENNIS magazine being studied, fitness schedules being scrawled.

Leander got to the Hall of Fame using his own electric feet and juggler’s hands, but Doc laid many building blocks. I’d see them practising footwork in the rain, Vece shouting instructions—left, right, back—Leander hustling fiercely. “Be better” was the father’s anthem and so he’d talk to his son, explain, introduce him to athletes, write him letters. In one, he quoted Hesiod, the Greek poet:

“In front of excellence

The immortal Gods have put sweat

And long and steep is the way to it”

Unsaid was the assurance that at the bottom of this steep hill, always waiting, whether on dismal day or bleeding one, was the sporting parent.

At 80, Parkinson’s disease finally stilled a man once always on the move. Yet even last year, bedridden, his speech unclear, Doc spoke about a book he wanted to do. Always there was so much to accomplish. In his last days in Leander’s home, he’d listen to Elvis songs on Julie’s phone and mouth the words. An old hockey friend, Pratul Singh “Chothu” Rawat, went to visit and Doc whispered, “What a fantastic run we’ve had”.

I’ve lived abroad for 25 years but it’s these characters from my early writing days, colourful and engaging, striving so valiantly to build something, who gave Indian sport life. So much we got from them, as I did from Doc.

In early 2014 when we met in Melbourne, and I was about to become a grandfather, I asked him how I could hear my granddaughter’s heartbeat. Out came his stethoscope. Lift up your shirt, he commanded. Here’s how, and where, you place it.

Thanks, I told him. Wait, he replied.

He packed the stethoscope and handed it to me. Go, listen, said my friend.

I did. It was a sound as unforgettable as the gift he gave me.

Rohit Brijnath is an assistant sports editor at The Straits Times, Singapore, and a co-author of Abhinav Bindra’s book A Shot At History: My Obsessive Journey To Olympic Gold. He posts @rohitdbrijnath.

