In Rome, find a piazza to people watch, drink coffee and admire the architecture

Standing at my window, I watch Piazza della Repubblica wake up. The semicircular piazza is framed by the remains of the Baths of Diocletian, built at the beginning of the 4th century, and the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, which Michelangelo created from part of the ancient baths. The curved buildings that hug the plaza were designed by Gaetano Koch in the late 19th century, when Rome was being reshaped as the capital of unified Italy.
After a few days, I watch less for the monuments and more for the traffic between them. Commuters start moving through the piazza while it’s still dark; tourists arrive later. By afternoon things slow down: people linger over coffee, the light changes, the piazza empties out. By evening, friends gather at cafés and locals drift through. At night, the buildings light up and the traffic fades into the background.
“The modern piazza took shape in the 12th and 13th centuries, as the city-state grew powerful. The fortified towers and narrow alleys of medieval times made way for an open space built on the three pillars of Italian life: sacred (church), civic (town hall), and profane (market),” says Christina Rossi, who has been running walking tours across Rome for 20 years.
Today, Italians call the piazza a salotto urbano all’aperto, an outdoor living room. These spaces, “designed as a continuous plan open to the context”, work as informal meeting points woven into daily life. Rome has hundreds of piazzas, from grand squares built by popes and princes to small neighbourhood plazas. The buildings matter, but it’s the life people breathe into a piazza that makes it worth watching.