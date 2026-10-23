In Rome, find a piazza to people watch, drink coffee and admire the architecture

At Trevi Fountain, I stand with a coin in hand, turn my back and toss it over my shoulder into the blue water for the traditional promise of a return to Rome. The fountain is spectacular, but the space around it is tight. Visitors crowd the edges, phones held overhead, waiting for a clear shot. Other squares run on different rhythms. Campo de’ Fiori turns from a produce market by day to a drinking crowd by night. In Trastevere, Piazza Santa Maria fills up for the evening passeggiata, the nightly stroll, where the point is as much to be seen as to see.