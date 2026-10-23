In Rome, find a piazza to people watch, drink coffee and admire the architecture

Standing at my window, I watch Piazza della Repubblica wake up. The semicircular piazza is framed by the remains of the Baths of Diocletian, built at the beginning of the 4th century, and the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, which Michelangelo created from part of the ancient baths. The curved buildings that hug the plaza were designed by Gaetano Koch in the late 19th century, when Rome was being reshaped as the capital of unified Italy.
Standing at my window, I watch Piazza della Repubblica wake up. The semicircular piazza is framed by the remains of the Baths of Diocletian, built at the beginning of the 4th century, and the Basilica of Santa Maria degli Angeli e dei Martiri, which Michelangelo created from part of the ancient baths. The curved buildings that hug the plaza were designed by Gaetano Koch in the late 19th century, when Rome was being reshaped as the capital of unified Italy.
After a few days, I watch less for the monuments and more for the traffic between them. Commuters start moving through the piazza while it’s still dark; tourists arrive later. By afternoon things slow down: people linger over coffee, the light changes, the piazza empties out. By evening, friends gather at cafés and locals drift through. At night, the buildings light up and the traffic fades into the background.
After a few days, I watch less for the monuments and more for the traffic between them. Commuters start moving through the piazza while it’s still dark; tourists arrive later. By afternoon things slow down: people linger over coffee, the light changes, the piazza empties out. By evening, friends gather at cafés and locals drift through. At night, the buildings light up and the traffic fades into the background.
“The modern piazza took shape in the 12th and 13th centuries, as the city-state grew powerful. The fortified towers and narrow alleys of medieval times made way for an open space built on the three pillars of Italian life: sacred (church), civic (town hall), and profane (market),” says Christina Rossi, who has been running walking tours across Rome for 20 years.
Today, Italians call the piazza a salotto urbano all’aperto, an outdoor living room. These spaces, “designed as a continuous plan open to the context”, work as informal meeting points woven into daily life. Rome has hundreds of piazzas, from grand squares built by popes and princes to small neighbourhood plazas. The buildings matter, but it’s the life people breathe into a piazza that makes it worth watching.
I see this at the Pantheon. I find a spot in Piazza della Rotonda and get a cornetto—a pastry, usually filled with cream or chocolate. The Pantheon seems to rise straight out of the small square, its enormous portico making the surrounding streets feel like part of the piazza. There’s a fountain in front, topped with a striking Egyptian obelisk. But I end up watching the people more than the building: many photographing the Pantheon, a few getting snacks, a waiter ferrying coffee.
At Piazza Navona, the scale is completely different. The long, oval square follows the footprint of the ancient Stadium of Domitian. Bernini’s Fountain of the Four Rivers takes centre stage, facing Borromini’s Sant’Agnese Church in Agone. “The fountain was built as a statement of the church’s reach over the known world. Four river gods anchor the piece, each standing in for a continent: the Nile for Africa, the Danube for Europe, the Ganges for Asia, and the Río de la Plata for the Americas,” Rossi says.
At Trevi Fountain, I stand with a coin in hand, turn my back and toss it over my shoulder into the blue water for the traditional promise of a return to Rome. The fountain is spectacular, but the space around it is tight. Visitors crowd the edges, phones held overhead, waiting for a clear shot. Other squares run on different rhythms. Campo de’ Fiori turns from a produce market by day to a drinking crowd by night. In Trastevere, Piazza Santa Maria fills up for the evening passeggiata, the nightly stroll, where the point is as much to be seen as to see.
Popes and rulers commissioned grand spaces and used architecture to control how the city was seen. These are not monuments to be observed, but spaces that continue to be used. I’ve spent hours in front of Rome’s monuments. What I actually remember is the window looking on to the Piazza della Repubblica, and everything that kept moving past it.
Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.