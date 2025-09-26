What happened to the romance of train travel?

“It’s interesting how people start talking in a train," Rajesh says, “how it turns into a confessional space, not just for strangers, but also for close family." Recently, when Rajesh took her mother on a three-day train journey through Scotland, she was struck by the conversations they had inside the twin compartment. With nothing else to fill in the space and time ahead of them, mother and daughter spoke about experiences they had never had a chance before. It was the same with her father, on a trip they took together on the Orient Express from Paris to Portofino, where, unusually for him, he spoke about his life in India, and his family members, before he moved to the UK. “It was the train compartment that did it," Rajesh says.