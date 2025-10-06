Stop waiting for recognition at work and ask for the role

Advertisement

It’s no secret that many women face imposter syndrome at some point in their careers. This nagging feeling that you’re not quite good enough, that you’re just faking it or that you don’t belong in the room can be overwhelming.

I’ve worked with countless women who are highly competent, highly accomplished and still struggle with feelings of self-doubt. The truth is that imposter syndrome is something almost everyone experiences, whether they’re a man or a woman. But women tend to internalize these feelings more deeply, which can sometimes hold them back.

If you’re experiencing this, I want to tell you: You belong. You’re not an imposter. The fact that you’re questioning yourself means that you care about doing well. It means you’re striving to be better. Don’t let that voice of doubt hold you back. Embrace it as a sign that you’re pushing yourself out of your comfort zone—which is exactly where growth happens.

Soon after I returned to India following a stint in Paris, the position of chief ratings officer (CRO) at Crisil—to lead the credit rating business, then the largest division of the firm—fell vacant when the incumbent left. At the time, we learned that the CEO and board were not planning to fill the role, deciding instead that the sector leads in the Ratings business (I was one of them) would report directly to the CEO.

However, I felt strongly that the business would benefit from having a dedicated CRO. I believed this role was critical to driving the division’s growth, enhancing efficiency and deepening engagement with investors.

At a company offsite in Goa in mid-2000, after some hesitation, I decided to take action. I prepared a four-slide presentation (which, looking back now, feels quite amateurish by today’s standards), titled ‘Why Crisil Needs a CRO and Why I Could Be That Person’.

In it, I laid out my case: how having a CRO could propel our business to the next level, improve operations and create a stronger pull for our ratings by building closer relationships with key stakeholders. I also outlined my unique strengths, why I believed I was well-suited for the role and why I felt ready to take on this responsibility.

'Leadership beyond the Playbook' by Roopa Kudva, Penguin Random House India, 272 pages, ₹599.

I managed to pin down the CEO, R. Ravimohan, during a break and asked for twenty minutes of his time. During those minutes, I walked him through my presentation. He listened patiently, nodding occasionally and when I finished, he said, ‘Leave it with me.’ His response gave no indication of what he thought about my proposal, leaving me unsure of where I stood.

After that meeting, weeks turned into months with no further communication. I began to think my effort had been in vain and that the idea wasn’t going anywhere. Then, towards the end of the year, the CEO called me into his office. As I walked in, he said, ‘Remember the presentation you made to me in Goa? I’ve discussed it with the board, and we are happy to offer you the position of chief ratings officer.’

Just like that, it was done! It felt so simple in the end, but that moment completely changed the trajectory of my career. Becoming CRO not only provided me with the opportunity to shape the future of the company’s largest division but also set me on the path to becoming the CEO. If there’s one lesson I’ve carried with me from this, it’s this: If you don’t ask, you don’t get.

By putting myself forward, articulating the value of the role, and presenting my case, I opened a door that might have remained shut. Sometimes, the biggest opportunities come not from waiting for recognition but from advocating for yourself.

The hesitation I felt is something many women can relate to. Studies have shown that men tend to apply for jobs when they meet only 60% of the qualifications, while women wait until they meet 100%. This ‘confidence gap’ is not about competence—it’s about perception. Women underestimate their abilities and overestimate the risks of stepping into leadership.

The good news is that confidence is like a muscle—it can be built over time. Start by celebrating your successes, no matter how small. Remind yourself of the challenges you’ve overcome and the skills you bring to the table. Surround yourself with people who believe in you and will push you to aim higher. And, most importantly, take the leap. You don’t have to have all the answers to succeed. Confidence often comes after you take action, not before.

While individual actions are important, organizations also have a critical role to play in creating an environment where women can flourish. This goes beyond just having diversity initiatives or women’s networks—it’s about embedding gender equity into the fabric of the company culture. Organizations need to ensure that hiring and promotion processes are unbiased. They need to provide flexible work arrangements that recognize the realities of modern life. And they need to identify and nurture female talent, ensuring that women have access to the same mentorship, sponsorship and opportunities as their male counterparts.

Leadership training programmes can also make a significant difference. Women who are exposed to leadership development early in their careers are more likely to see themselves as leaders and aspire to higher roles. These programmes should focus not only on building technical and strategic skills but also on addressing the unique challenges that women face in leadership.

When we discuss promoting women in leadership, the focus is often on the women themselves and the barriers they face. But the role of men in this journey is just as crucial. Men are key allies in creating environments that not only allow women to succeed but actively encourage their growth. Being a true ally means going beyond good intentions. It involves actively advocating for women, mentoring them, and calling out those stubborn biases that keep blocking gender equality in leadership. …

As I reflect on my own journey, one thing stands out: Leadership is not about fitting into a predefined mould. It’s about owning who you are, leveraging your unique strengths and being unapologetically ambitious about what you want to achieve.

For women aspiring to leadership roles, my message is simple: Don’t wait for permission. Don’t wait for someone to tell you that you’re ready or that you deserve a seat at the table. You are ready. You do deserve it. The world needs more women in leadership—not just for the sake of diversity, but because women bring perspectives, insights and leadership styles that are essential for success in a complex business environment. For current women leaders: Your journey extends beyond personal achievement to creating pathways for others, dismantling barriers, and building a future where talent, vision and impact—rather than gender—define leadership.

Excerpt from Leadership beyond the Playbook published with permission from Penguin Random House India.