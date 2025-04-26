At the Masters, a unique view of a champion
SummaryAt the back of a thick crowd, I could barely see anything as Rory McIlroy won. But it made for an extraordinary moment.
If I rise on tiptoe, and crane my neck, and turn my shoulder slightly, and peek through the daylight between the heads of strangers, I can glimpse it.
The fluttering yellow flag on the 18th green of the Masters.
Then people shift and my view is blocked.
It’s a few Sundays ago in Augusta and Rory McIlroy is somewhere on this green trying to win the Masters with a four-foot putt in the play-off. Four feet is nothing, he’ll do this blindfolded tomorrow. Four feet is everything because to cross that distance successfully carries the promise of history, relief, satisfaction, redemption, vindication, immortality.