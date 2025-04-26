At the Masters, a unique view of a champion

The crowd has that particular stillness which comes with the anticipation of the extraordinary. No one wants to breathe in case a breath of collective wind pushes him off the tightrope. People are tense, as if willing McIlroy, as if gathering themselves to celebrate him and turn this church into a carnival. The evening is dying. Light is being slowly lost. At the back of a crowd that’s 10 deep or more, I can see nothing. But I am connected to the crowd, and to the moment, and it is an extraordinary sensation.