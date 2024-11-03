Why the lives of royalty continue to fascinate us
SummaryWe may believe in the idea of republics, but can't pass up a chance to peek into the lives of kings and queens
“This could be the perfect setting for a murder mystery," chuckled my friend Milena as we drove up to the ornate gates of Dhenkanal Palace, 75km from Bhubaneswar. “Nine guests arrive at a palace for a holiday. Next morning there are eight."
It was indeed very Agatha Christie meets Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.
The 19th-century palace glowed in the afternoon sun, yellow and white, like a pineapple gateau, its gates guarded by two snarling mythical lions. A sign warned “Beware of Dogs" and an old maroon Austin Cambridge with a DHA licence plate stood outside, as if waiting for some portal to open to another age. A wizened old guard with an impressive handlebar moustache wordlessly unlatched the gates. As we walked in, parrots shrieked in welcome. Or perhaps in warning.