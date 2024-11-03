Why the lives of royalty continue to fascinate us

When they opened with two rooms in the early 1990s, bookings would come on aerogramme letters, sometimes from as far away as England. “We would go ourselves to pick up the guests from Bhubaneswar which was about two hours away," laughs Meenal. “If somebody asked for a washroom, all we could do was speed up. Or use the bushes." The impetus was obviously economic but she admits, “It was also mental stimulation especially for the ladies who were often confined within the four walls of the palace."