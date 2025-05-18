A new book takes a deep dive into rubber’s living legacy
SummaryBiologist Vidya Rajan decodes the science and history behind rubber, a substance that forms the basis of modern life
In the 1770s, Vidya Rajan writes in her book Rubber: The Social and Natural History of an Indispensable Substance, an English engineer called Edward Nairne was believed to have used a piece of rubber to erase pencil marks for the first time. Most likely, he didn’t have bits of bread handy, which were then used for this purpose.
It proved to be a happy accident, making Nairne a rich man. In the nascent days of his discovery, he sold the first erasers for as much as 3 shillings a piece, equivalent to the income of a daily-wage labourer of his time. Some 250 years later, rubber continues to serve millions around the world, from artists and architects to writers and schoolkids.
Even this benign episode has an undercurrent of avarice that has defined rubber trade through the centuries. Starting with the Mesoamericans, from whom Spanish colonialists stole this precious substance, to the atrocities carried out in plantations in the Congo under King Leopold, the history of rubber is fraught with injustices.