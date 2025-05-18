A new book takes a deep dive into rubber’s living legacy

Charles Goodyear’s obsession with rubber led to his ruin. What explains his persistence when the substance didn’t have as wide a use as now?

Since Charles Goodyear was familiar with some of the uses which were already commercially lucrative (floatation devices, bags, boots, waterproof clothing, hoses), no doubt he could have dreamed up many more. Others were also in the game, so ideas for the use of rubber were not lacking, although automobiles with rubber tyres were not yet in use. Only decades later the automotive tire industry caused rubber’s value to skyrocket.