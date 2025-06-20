PLAYING BALL

From the moment he enters the sporting arena, Rahul Bose gets accosted—for a photograph, for a quick instruction, for a deep discussion. For years, as a player, he has been the face of Indian rugby. Over the last few years, he is also the president of the Indian Rugby Football Union (IRFU) or Rugby India, the governing body of the sport. The actor known for films like English August, Mr and Mrs Iyer, among others, has been explaining rugby’s fine virtues to whoever is willing to listen from the time he went to Sri Lanka for the Indian national team’s first international 7s match, two-and-a-half decades ago. The RPL, almost everyone who spoke to Lounge says, is the result of his efforts—finding the schedule window from World Rugby, getting some well-known names to play in it, convincing GMR and the others to put in the money.