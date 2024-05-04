Rukhmabai—the child bride who dared to rebel
SummaryThis powerful biography of one of the country’s first woman doctors provides a sharp reality check on women’s rights in 21st century India
In extremely grim situations where the strong control the weak, it is often impossible to show the extent of mental and/or physical cruelty suffered by the latter, especially when it is an adult versus child form of control, which can quickly turn to abuse of the worst kind. If societal norms make it convenient to hide such inconvenient truths, it is almost impossible for a child to protect herself. Rukhmabai was one such rare child who fought her way through injustice.