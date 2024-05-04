Rukhmabai—the child bride who dared to rebel

Also read: The travels of Mughal princess Gulbadan

Sakharam was a kind stepfather, but did not send young Rukhmabai to school. The smattering of education she received was largely from books read at the Free Mission Library and from her interactions with a few English women who were part of the social circle to which Sakharam belonged. It is impossible not to be astonished by the strangeness of Rukhmabai’s early years when she had to look after her step-siblings, much like a governess, though she herself was eight years old. Following the norm of the day, upper middleclass children were dressed in finery, paraded around at social gatherings, schooled at the whimsical will of their parents and never encouraged to play. All work and no play make Jack a dull boy, but no work and no play would make him duller still, says the English woman Nora Scott, writing about Rukhmabai in The Indian Journal and quoted by Sudhir Chandra in this book, Rukhmabai: The Life and Times of a Child Bride Turned Rebel Doctor. Scott talks of a scene where Rukhmabai, still a child, explains matter-of-factly to an English woman: “Our children never play, you know."