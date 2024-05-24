Ruskin Bond: The grand old man of Indian letters

“He writes simply but there are layers of sorrow and joy," says Banerjee. In The Eyes Have It, two visually impaired strangers encounter each other never knowing they are blind. In the Night Train at Deoli, the young girl selling baskets at the station simply disappears. Bond tells disarming stories like the time he thought a young woman was interested in him but then discovered she just wanted to improve her English. He recounts these brief encounter stories with a chuckle but there is an unmistakable undercurrent of wistfulness that lingers with the reader. “I often seek solitude because it’s different from loneliness," he told me. “Loneliness is imposed on you. Solitude you choose for yourself."