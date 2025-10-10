Ryder Cup controversy: How heckling US crowds dishonoured golf in unprecedented scenes of partisan behaviour
Booing crowds, combative golfers and a palpable sense of violence. The partisan New York crowds at the Ryder Cup were everything that golf is not supposed to be
Television feeds off drama. Reality show producers know they need to amplify it, even create it if required. That might have been the biggest reason Zach Johnson received so much flak for not picking pro golfer Keegan Bradley, to be on the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team. The entire incident was suitably dramatised for Netflix’s hit series Full Swing. The world watched as Bradley got the call, his shoulders slumped when he learnt he’d not been picked by the captain (Johnson). He took the high road, said he understood the decision and wished the team success. Johnson’s second call was to inform (then) out-of-form Justin Thomas that he’d made it.
Thomas and Johnson are good friends. While the show didn’t cast aspersions on either, it left viewers with a palpable sense of injustice. As if the hard-working hero lost out to the cool kid because he wasn’t part of a clique. Later, in Rome, when the U.S. team was handed a memorable drubbing by the Europeans, then all of Johnson’s decisions came under the scanner. Not picking Bradley came under even more criticism.