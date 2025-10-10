Given all that negative press, Johnson must have been pleased to get a chance to atone for his perceived lack of judgement. In 2024, one of his duties as outgoing captain was to call the man identified by the selection committee as his successor—Keegan Bradley. With no malice to Bradley or his credentials, the 39-year-old’s selection as the youngest man to ever captain a US Ryder Cup team remains a bit of a mystery. He was certainly playing well enough to be in the running as a player, but to captain a team full of superstars requires more than good play: it requires experience. Did the events in 2023 have any bearing on Bradley’s selection? Notwithstanding all this, if public endorsement is any indication, then he was certainly the popular choice. That sentiment only strengthened when Bradley did not pick himself to play and chose to focus on his captaincy.