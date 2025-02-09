‘The Amateur’ by Saikat Majumdar: The evolution of a radical rule-breaker
SummarySaikat Majumdar’s new book explores the rise of amateurs as a response to colonial rule, and its current form, embodied by figures like Donald Trump
In his 1929 essay, Wordsworth in the Tropics, English writer Aldous Huxley ridiculed 19th-century British romantic poet William Wordsworth and his followers for waxing eloquent about the uplifting potential of nature. Huxley argued that in the temperate weather of Europe, experiencing nature might inspire delicate poetry, but that is hardly how people in other parts of the world encounter it. “Nature, under a vertical sun, and nourished by the equatorial rains, is not at all like that chaste, mild deity who presides over… the prettiness, the cozy sublimities of the Lake District," he wrote. “A few weeks in Malay or Borneo would have undeceived him (Wordsworth)."