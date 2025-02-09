‘The Amateur’ by Saikat Majumdar: The evolution of a radical rule-breaker

Thus, in many ways, The Amateur is a crystallisation of many of Majumdar’s intellectual concerns over the years. In its thematically arranged chapters, he traces, through archival research, the lives and careers of intellectuals in India, South Africa and the Caribbean, all former colonies of the UK. He interrogates what the books that are defined as classics or as part of the canon by the Empire mean to these readers on the margins. Why is reading fetishised by those denied the opportunity to read? Why is education prioritised by communities that are “most sharply deprived of it"? And finally, what does it mean to read from the margins?