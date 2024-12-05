“I’ve never enjoyed the actual art of confrontation."

You would not expect to hear that from a professional wrestler. Not from Sakshi Malik, who won India’s first Olympic wrestling medal among women, a bronze in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, besides a host of other international prizes. Nor from any combat sportsperson, whose profession, you would imagine, rests on their inherent desire for confrontation, like boxers Jake Paul and Mike Tyson showed recently.

This confession from Malik is just one of several honest, bold and unapologetic admissions she makes in her memoir Witness, written with Jonathan Selvaraj. Autobiographies can range from racy, flat-out thrillers like Andre Agassi’s Open to the placid, safe Playing it My Way by Sachin Tendulkar.

In India, they tend to lean towards the latter, in an attempt to ensure no one is offended, no feathers ruffled. Witness is an exception, an informative, honest account of a young athlete’s experiences in sport and off the field, written with disarming simplicity. Now retired from the sport, Malik does not seem to fear repercussions—she has already had a taste of that after last year’s protests—which makes Witness meaty.

A significant aspect of Malik’s career, besides the career-defining medal at the Olympics, was her participation in the protests against the Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Last year, a number of wrestlers took to the streets demanding the removal of Singh from his post over charges of harassment and intimidation.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Malik were the face of the protests, with the defining image being of Vinesh and another wrestler Sangeeta Phogat. The two hold on to each other while lying on the road with the national flag right by them, as a bunch of law enforcement agents’ hands try to pry them apart.

Sakshi Malik with Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protests against the wrestling federation chief over allegations of sexual harassment in New Delhi in 2023. (File photo/AFP)

A substantial portion of Witness is dedicated to these protests, a gripping, emotional account of courage and betrayal, especially by activist Naresh Tikait, Babita Phogat, who initially led the campaign, and the administration. While Malik mentions being let down by the “vindictive government" and the prime minister, without naming him, and the hopelessness of the entire movement that has not resulted in any significant changes to the WFI, she is clear that her involvement in the demonstrations accelerated the end of her career.

“As a wrestler, I’d served my purpose to the government and now there are new influencers for it to find. Hopefully, less troublesome ones," she writes. Malik’s career nosedived soon after the Olympics, a consequence of loss of form and confidence, besides the more recent conflict with the federation.