“My first thought on this book (Beyond Boundaries) was that it will have shitloads of masala," said Shastri, who wrote the foreword for this book. “But you have to give 10% discount (to everything written because of Patil’s apparent tendency for exaggeration). He has never been short of stories. We had 6-7 years on tours (as roommates) and it was good to have his company especially when we were getting hammered."